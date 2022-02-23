Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $322.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $287.36 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $207.01 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.49.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

