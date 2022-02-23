Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Olympic Steel to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZEUS opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $268.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.69. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

