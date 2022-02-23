Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.41

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and traded as low as $19.74. Olympus shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 701,900 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

