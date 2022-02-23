OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. OneSpan updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

OSPN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 200,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,264. The stock has a market cap of $628.67 million, a P/E ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.42. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

Get OneSpan alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $247,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,854 shares of company stock worth $2,432,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in OneSpan by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.