Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Position Lifted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

Open Lending stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 31,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Open Lending (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.