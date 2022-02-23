Open Lending (LPRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Open Lending to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Lending stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Open Lending by 1,082.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 668,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Open Lending by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,167,000 after acquiring an additional 120,716 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Open Lending by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 56,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

