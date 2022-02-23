Open Lending (LPRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Open Lending to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Open Lending stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $44.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Open Lending by 1,082.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 668,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Open Lending by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,167,000 after acquiring an additional 120,716 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Open Lending by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 56,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
Open Lending Company Profile
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
