Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944,246 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 79,947 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $82,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,082,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $389,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,548,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 126,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,042. The company has a market capitalization of $196.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $64.05 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

