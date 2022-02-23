Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Orange County Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. 864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orange County Bancorp stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating ) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.29% of Orange County Bancorp worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 39.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OBT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

