Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. The stock traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 1356631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,596,000 after buying an additional 731,827 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,199 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 527,340 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,799,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,032,000 after purchasing an additional 130,817 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $974.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

