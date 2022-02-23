Orthofix Medical (OFIX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ OFIX opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.46 million, a P/E ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.07.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
About Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.