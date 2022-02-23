Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

