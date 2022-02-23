Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Otter Tail stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Otter Tail news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

