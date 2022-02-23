Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) versus Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Financial Analysis

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and Decisionpoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain -1.44% 406.80% 6.60% Decisionpoint Systems 4.01% 13.01% 5.14%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Outbrain and Decisionpoint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 1 0 3.00 Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Outbrain currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.74%. Given Outbrain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outbrain is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Outbrain shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outbrain and Decisionpoint Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $767.14 million 0.91 $4.36 million N/A N/A Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 0.65 $2.86 million $0.34 17.24

Outbrain has higher revenue and earnings than Decisionpoint Systems.

Summary

Outbrain beats Decisionpoint Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

