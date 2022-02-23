Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.78 billion.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of OMI stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 48,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,707. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

