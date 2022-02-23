PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 70.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after buying an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,739,000 after buying an additional 158,111 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after buying an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,222,000 after buying an additional 122,986 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,741,000 after buying an additional 241,807 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $99.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

