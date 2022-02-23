Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 122,127.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 329.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTVE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

