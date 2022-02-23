Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 122,127.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 329.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.60.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE).
Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.