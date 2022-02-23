Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,602,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 62.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.45.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $16.04 on Wednesday, reaching $491.55. The stock had a trading volume of 82,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $519.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.76. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

