Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $475.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $519.66 and a 200 day moving average of $495.76.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.61.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,376 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

