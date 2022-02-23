Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Lowered to $510.00 at Loop Capital

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $530.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.45.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $23.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $499.00. 51,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,536. The business’s fifty day moving average is $519.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after buying an additional 236,461 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

