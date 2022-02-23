Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $620.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $600.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PANW. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $475.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $519.66 and a 200-day moving average of $495.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

