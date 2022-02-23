Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.23-7.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.425-5.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $589.30.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $475.51. 3,182,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,536. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $519.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.76. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,376 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

