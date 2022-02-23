PancakeSwap Reaches Market Cap of $1.92 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $7.09 or 0.00018591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $128.50 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00037219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00110521 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 270,470,812 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

