Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -270.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day moving average is $125.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,365,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

