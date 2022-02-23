Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

