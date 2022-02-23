Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRRWF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Park Lawn stock remained flat at $$28.71 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 454. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

