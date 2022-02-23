Park National Corp OH Has $18.70 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $8.71 on Wednesday, reaching $345.07. The company had a trading volume of 46,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.61 and its 200-day moving average is $360.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.18.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

