Park National Corp OH Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,928 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,794,851,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,355,934. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $371.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.