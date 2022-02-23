Park National Corp OH Sells 597 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $23,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,311. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $60.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

