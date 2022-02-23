Park National Corp OH Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.7% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $144,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,384,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,863,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

