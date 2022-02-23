Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 61.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 587.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,166,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,348,000 after purchasing an additional 997,128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 136,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,475,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,597. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $39.77. 279,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,330,705. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

