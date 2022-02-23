Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
PKBK stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $24.57.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKBK. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.
