Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

PKBK stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

In related news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $83,925.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,831 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKBK. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

