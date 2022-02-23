PARSIQ Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $41.75 million and approximately $851,478.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00295264 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000107 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005462 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.13 or 0.01234162 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003176 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

