Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Announces Earnings Results

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Parsons updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PSN traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Parsons has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In related news, CEO Carey A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,196 shares of company stock worth $505,865. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Parsons by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Parsons by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Parsons by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after buying an additional 165,623 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Parsons by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 35,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

