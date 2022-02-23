Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Trimmed by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Paychex were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

