Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $320.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.68 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

