Peanut Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges. Peanut has a total market cap of $997,666.95 and $291,020.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00036698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00109620 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

