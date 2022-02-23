Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $79.25

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.25 and last traded at $79.66, with a volume of 824295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average of $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.