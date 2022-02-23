Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.91. 75,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -829.13%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

