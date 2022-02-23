Pembina Pipeline (PPL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of C$0.60 per share for the quarter.

TSE:PPL opened at C$41.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.83 billion and a PE ratio of -111.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$32.30 and a 12-month high of C$43.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -675.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a C$43.50 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.92.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

