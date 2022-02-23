Pembina Pipeline (PPL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of C$0.60 per share for the quarter.
TSE:PPL opened at C$41.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.83 billion and a PE ratio of -111.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$32.30 and a 12-month high of C$43.00.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -675.60%.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
