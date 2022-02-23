Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 705,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $51,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 82.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 19.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 720.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 37.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.05.

PENN stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.