PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.26

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 49428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.34%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,639,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 305,375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

