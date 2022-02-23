PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.26

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 49428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jonestrading began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,639,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,214,000 after acquiring an additional 149,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,932,000 after acquiring an additional 67,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after buying an additional 1,107,783 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.