Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Penumbra updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.59. The stock had a trading volume of 214,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,490. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $193.62 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.61. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Several brokerages have commented on PEN. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.57.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

