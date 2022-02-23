Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.38.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $216.59 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

