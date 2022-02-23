Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given New $300.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.38.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN stock opened at $216.59 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $193.62 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.01 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Penumbra by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.