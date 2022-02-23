PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in PepsiCo by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 60,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 295,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,016. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $233.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day moving average of $163.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.