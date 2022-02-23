Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

About Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF)

Perseus Mining Ltd. engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

