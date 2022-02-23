Peter Hirsch Sells 3,427 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of BL traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,959. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.65. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.52 and a 52-week high of $135.00.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BL. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackLine (BL)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.