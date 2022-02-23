Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.73

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.73 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.14 ($0.19), with a volume of 4779646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.98 ($0.22).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POG shares. restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The firm has a market cap of £534.51 million and a PE ratio of 33.03.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

