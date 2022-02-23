PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.91

PetroShale Inc. (CVE:PSH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 377393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$578.41 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PetroShale (CVE:PSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PetroShale Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetroShale Company Profile (CVE:PSH)

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

